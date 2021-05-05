Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Systemax, down about 15.1% and shares of Best Buy off about 1.1% on the day.
In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Systemax, down about 15.1% and shares of Best Buy off about 1.1% on the day.
In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Systemax, down about 15.1% and shares of Best Buy off about 1.1% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Reeds, trading lower by about 21.9% and Willamette Valley Vineyards, trading lower by about 4%.
In trading on Thursday, oil & gas refining & marketing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag..
In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down..
In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 7.2%. Leading the group..