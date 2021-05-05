Wednesday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Beverages & Wineries

Helping drag down the group were shares of Systemax, down about 15.1% and shares of Best Buy off about 1.1% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Reeds, trading lower by about 21.9% and Willamette Valley Vineyards, trading lower by about 4%.