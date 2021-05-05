Indian Navy ship brings oxygen from Bahrain, more on way; DRDO sets up O2 plant

Indian Navy ships are bringing medical oxygen from various foreign destinations.

INS Talwar reached Mangaluru with 40 metric tonnes of oxygen from Bahrain.

INS Kolkata is en route from Kuwait with similar cargo.

INS Airavat is bringing oxygen cylinders and ISO tanks from Singapore.

Meanwhile, India's defence tech firm DRDO, set up an oxygen plant at AIIMS, Delhi.

Four more plants are planned at hospitals in and around the national capital.

India is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

