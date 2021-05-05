Shortages of supplies, labor causing skyrocketing home improvement prices

The rise in home renovations is creating skyrocketing demand.
That's causing a major shortage of supplies, labor, and a massive delay in many people's DIY projects around the country.
The rise in home renovations is creating skyrocketing demand.
That's causing a major shortage of supplies, labor, and a massive delay in many people's DIY projects around the country.
By Ryan McMaken*
If you’re tired of binge-watching Netflix, there are likely a few restaurants in your neighborhood..
President Biden gave us his climate plan on March 31. It was buried inside his American Jobs Plan. The 12,000-word Fact..