UK will send Navy vessels to Jersey in post-Brexit French fishing row

Two Navy ships will be sent from the UK to Jersey amid an ongoing row between the island and France over post-Brexit fishing rights and concerns about the prospect of a blockade.Two offshore patrol vessels will “monitor the situation” after French maritime minister Annick Girardin warned on Tuesday that the country was ready to take “retaliatory measures”, after accusing the Channel Island of dragging its feet over issuing new licences to French boats.
UK sending navy boats to Jersey over post-Brexit dispute with France
New Zealand Herald
