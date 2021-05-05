George Clooney Is Brad Pitt's Biggest Fan In New Omaze Campaign

In a new video promoting Omaze's latest raffle, George Clooney hilariously “revealed” his severe obsession with Brad Pitt.
Plus, more of what's trending tonight, including Andrew Garfield addressing the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" rumours.
George Clooney is a Brad Pitt super-fan in hilarious fundraising skit