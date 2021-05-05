Highlander Movie Trailer

Highlander Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) is born in the Scottish Highlands in the 16th century.

After reviving from a fatal wound, MacLeod is found by swordsman Ramírez (Sean Connery) who explains they and others were born immortal, invincible unless beheaded.

Immortals wage a secret war, fighting each other until the last few remaining will meet at the Gathering to fight for the Prize.

In 1985, the Gathering is finally happening in New York City and MacLeod must make sure the Prize is not won by his oldest enemy, the murderous Kurgan (Clancy Brown).