Working Out Your Mental Wellness

Studies from the American Psychological Association show that mental health has dramatically worsened among adults since the pandemic began, with 53% of Americans having been less physically active than they wanted to during this time.

These findings make it even more imperative to stay active and make your health a priority right now.

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, we joined Planet Fitness' Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage in the LifeMinute Studios to share how we can improve our mental and physical wellness to lead a healthier and more balanced life.