Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Former President Donald Trump's Ban

An independent advisory board decided that Facebook can keep former President Donald Trump off its platforms for now.
RMU Professor Anthony Moretti talks about the impact this will have on free speech.
An independent advisory board decided that Facebook can keep former President Donald Trump off its platforms for now.
RMU Professor Anthony Moretti talks about the impact this will have on free speech.
Facebook's Oversight Board has ruled that while the company was justified in suspending Trump on Jan. 7, Facebook violated its own..
WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.