Identical Love Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After being left at the altar, Dr. Charlotte Hudson needs to escape life at home.

She signs up to volunteer at a health clinic in a tropical country.

But her plans of escaping are thrown off when she comes across her former fiancé’s twin brother, Seth (a dentist), who is also volunteering with the clinic.

As they spend time together, Seth falls in love with Charlotte, but she struggles to let go of seeing her fiancé every time she looks at Seth.

The island romance will help her break free from the past and love Seth for who he is.

Cast Shae Robins, Mason D.

Davis, Scott Christopher