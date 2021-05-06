The Librarian Curse of the Judas Chalice Movie

The Librarian Curse of the Judas Chalice Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After retrieving the philosophical stone at an auction, but losing his girlfriend, Flynn Carsen has a breakdown.

In need of a vacation, Flynn travels to New Orleans and develops a crush on a French singer named Simone, who discloses that she is the guardian of a key to access the Judas Chalice that is capable of resurrecting vampires.

When Simone reveals that she is a vampire, Flynn questions whether she is not using him to reach the chalice and increase her power.

Director Jonathan Frakes Cast Bruce Davison, Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart, Jane Curtin, Stana Katic