How to turn moments into momentum | Renee Montgomery

Inspired by the rising movement against racism in the US, WNBA champion Renee Montgomery made an unexpected decision: she opted out of her dream job.

As she says in this stirring talk, she wanted to "make it felt," and that meant turning her attention from the court to the community.

But you don't have to be a basketball star to make it felt; anyone can turn important moments into meaningful momentum.

How will you?