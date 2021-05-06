Love Lost and Found Movie

Love Lost and Found Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis:A shallow and slightly clueless social media influencer takes his girlfriend out to the wilderness with the intention of live-streaming “the most epic proposal ever!”, but things take an unexpected turn after she slips off the edge of a cliff in order to get that perfect shot.

It takes being separated in the wild and overcoming nature’s obstacles for them both to realize they just might not be meant for each other...while finding love in new, unexpected places—like an old flame turned Search and Rescue volunteer, and a capable female park ranger.

Cast Trevor Donovan, Danielle C.

Ryan, Jake Stormoen, Melanie Stone