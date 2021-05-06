Budgam soon to get 500-bedded COVID hospital

The second wave of COVID has ravaged the country and the cases are continuously increasing in Jammu and Kashmir as well.

Amid the devastation, DRDO in association with JandK administration started construction of 500-bedded COVID hospital in Budgam.

All beds will be supported with supply of medical oxygen.

There will be 125 fully-equipped ICU beds for COVID patients and 50-double room accommodation facility for doctors and paramedics staff.

Locals appreciated this step of govt and extended full support towards it.