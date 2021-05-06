Raucous rallies pleading for tax reform continue in Colombia after overnight unrest

People in Bogota, Colombia held mass marches around the country on Wednesday, May 5 for anti-government protests after violence worsened overnight.

The protests called in the opposition to a now-canceled tax reform plan, and have shifted into demands for action to tackle poverty, police violence, and other issues.

According to reports, ESMAD sprayed tear gas by helicopters to disperse the crowd.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Jesspri5m.