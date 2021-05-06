Introducing the All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ

The production debut of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ is the culmination of a century of innovation and the beginning of a great new era.

With testing of Cadillac’s inaugural electric luxury SUV running ahead of schedule, the brand announced that customers may place order reservations beginning in September 2021, with initial availability starting the first half of 2022.

At launch, LYRIQ will be available with premier technologies and stirring performance capabilities enabled by the vehicle’s dedicated electric architecture.

A 12-module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform deliver a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque — and a Cadillac-estimated over 300 miles of range with a full charge.