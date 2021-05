RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh dies due to COVID

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away at age of 82 years on May 06.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20 and since then he was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital.

His son and RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary confirmed the news of Twitter.

The son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chaudhary Ajit Singh was a seven-time MP from Baghpat.