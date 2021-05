Watch: 6 friends turn cars into oxygen havens for Covid patients in need in Kota

With India's healthcare system under unprecedented pressure, and an acute shortage of key supplies like medical oxygen and remdesivir drug costing lives, six friends in Rajasthan's Kota have started a creditable undertaking.

Chandresh Gehija, Ravi Kumar, Ashish Rajawat, Bharat Samnani, Deepak Ambani, and Gauram Godyani have turned four cars into 'mini-hospitals' with oxygen supply and air conditioning facilities.

