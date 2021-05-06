People in Lucknow violate 'Corona Curfew'

Uttar Pradesh Government, in an attempt to curb the coronavirus spread, announced extension of the 'Corona Curfew' till 7 am, May 10.

During this time, all restrictions will remain as before and only essential services will continue to be exempted.

Meanwhile, as per the new COVID-19 guidelines, any kind of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festivals and other gatherings remain banned.

Irrespective of this, people in Lucknow's Alambagh Sabzi Mandi put aside the protocols and thronged the market in large numbers.

They also violated social distancing amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.