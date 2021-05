Tejasvi Surya exposing bed-for-bribe scam takes a communal turn | Bengaluru, Karnataka|Oneindia News

Bangalore South MP, Tejasvi Surya addressed the reporters on Tuesday, alleging a major scam involving the allocation of hospital beds to Covid 19 patients.

A video has surfaced with Tejasvi along with three other BJP MLAs, one of them being his uncle, in a municipal Covid war room.

He was reading aloud a list of staff members in the facility, and incidentally, all the names were Muslim.

