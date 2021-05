Caitlyn Jenner 'moves on' from political critics

Transgender Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican running for the California governorship, has prompted an angry reaction from some members of the LGBTQ community.

Her response to critics was “I move on”.She was speaking during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity at her private airplane hangar near Malibu, in which she gave her backing to former US president Donald Trump’s border wall.