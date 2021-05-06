5 things you never knew about Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born to parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 6, 2018 and is seventh in line to the throne.Since then, his royal parents have mostly kept their son out of the public eye, but here are some interesting things we do know about Archie …
Duchess of Sussex writes children's book inspired by Harry and Archie
Bang Media International Limited
The Duchess of Sussex has written a children's book, 'The Bench', which is inspired by the bond between her husband Prince Harry..