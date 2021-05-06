Spectacular moment dolphins and seal chase school of fish on beach in Australia

This is the spectacular moment a pod of dolphins and a lone seal chased a school of fish on a beach in Australia.

Drone footage shows the marine mammals surrounding the fish before a hungry seal joined the chase in popular destination Maroubra Beach in Sydney, New South Wales, on May 3.

Six dolphins skillfully herded the school into the shallow part of the beach while a seal followed behind hoping to catch some of the disoriented fish.

Surfers laid on their boards and watched in awe while the creatures hunted for their meals only a few metres away from them.

Resident Tom Wade said he was flying his drone over the beach to film the view when the natural wildlife event unexpectedly happened below.

He said: 'It was such an unreal moment.

A pod of dolphins ambushed a school of fish at Maroubra Beach all underneath the surfers who were completely oblivious to it.'

Maroubra Beach is one of the most popular surfing destinations in Sydney and is one of the country's National Surfing Reserve where the 2021 Mad Mex Maroubra Pro was held in late February.