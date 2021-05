‘Vaccination only solution against a more lethal 3rd wave’: Top Doctor

Even as India struggles against the second wave of Covid-19 infections, the Union government's principal scientific advisor K.

VijayRaghavan on May 5 said that a third Covid wave is inevitable.

VijayRaghavan said that more waves are likely to occur.

In this episode of In Focus, top doctors, Dr Naval Vikram, Dept of Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi and Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Founder- ACE Healthcare discuss how India can be prepared for the third wave of Covid-19.

Watch the full video for more.