Thursday, May 6, 2021

Watch this Vietnamese sculptor carve lotus flower into a durian fruit

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This Vietnamese man manages to carve a stone lotus flower into a solid durian fruit.

Tai is a professional fruit sculptor in Ho Chi Minh City is filmed as he meticulously carved the flower into the durian fruit.

The artwork took around an hour to complete.

This footage was filmed on April 30.

