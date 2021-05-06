Local florists working hard to fill Mother's Day orders by Sunday

Southwest Florida florists are working long hours to fill an influx of Mother's Day orders by Sunday.
Moonritas Petals & Presents in Estero said it's seen more business throughout the pandemic and Mother's Day is no exception.
