Oxygen plant installed in just 48 hours at ITBP hospital in Noida

Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca "switched on" an oxygen plant on May 06 at an ITBP Referral Hospital in Greater Noida.

The plant will supply oxygen to more than 100 beds at a time to the COVID-19 patients admitted at the centre.

"After 48 hours our team with ITBP have been able to make oxygen production machine working.

It's a sign of capacity of Italy and India to work together in a spirit of friendship and solidarity.

This plant will supply oxygen to more than 100 beds at a time," Italian envoy told ANI.

The plant was installed at the hospital in just 48 hours time.