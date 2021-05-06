CM Mamata announces compensation for victims of post-poll violence

As West Bengal is witnessing series of political killings following the elections results of state assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 06 announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the victims of the post-poll violence.

Mamata further said 16 people were killed since the results were announced and the violence took the equal toll on both BJP and TMC workers.

"Those who died in the post-poll violence will be given a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs each without any discrimination.

Under law and order by EC, 16 were killed half of whom are from TMC and half from BJP, one was from Sanjukta Morcha," said CM Mamata.