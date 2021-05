Happy Birthday, Meek Mill!

Robert Rihmeek Williams turns 34 years old today.

Here five fun facts about the rapper.

1.

He started his career as a battle rapper.

2.

Mill launched the REFORM Alliance with Jay-Z for criminal justice reform.

3.

He has own record label imprint, Dream Chasers Records.

4.

His interest in hip-hop was inspired by his uncle, Grandmaster Nell, who was a DJ.

5.

Mill was signed to his first record deal by fellow rapper, T.I.

