European Commission calls for 'restraint' amid UK-France fisheries dispute

The European Commission has urged 'restraint' amid tensions between the UK and France over fishing rights around Jersey.Dana Spinant, a commission spokesperson, called for "restraint and calm" as the UK and France dispatched naval and police vessels to the Channel Islands.Another spokesperson, Daniel Ferrie, said the EU was "engaging in good faith with the UK to try and solve this situation".