This clingy Russian goose just won't leave her dog friend alone

This clingy goose from Russia just won't leave his dog friend alone.
Owners Vasily and Maria recently bought a goose called Stepa and introduced him to their dog, Tosha.
They were concerned about how Tosha might react to the new member of the family.
To their amazement, the trouble-maker of the two turned out to be the goose.
Stepa appears to be so eager to form a friendship with Tosha that he won't leave him alone for one second and pecks and chases him all day.
This clip was filmed back in January in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia.