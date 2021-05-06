Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 13, 2021

This clingy Russian goose just won't leave her dog friend alone

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:41s 0 shares 1 views
This clingy Russian goose just won't leave her dog friend alone
This clingy Russian goose just won't leave her dog friend alone

This clingy goose from Russia just won't leave his dog friend alone.

Owners Vasily and Maria recently bought a goose called Stepa and introduced him to their dog, Tosha.

This clingy goose from Russia just won't leave his dog friend alone.

Owners Vasily and Maria recently bought a goose called Stepa and introduced him to their dog, Tosha.

They were concerned about how Tosha might react to the new member of the family.

To their amazement, the trouble-maker of the two turned out to be the goose.

Stepa appears to be so eager to form a friendship with Tosha that he won't leave him alone for one second and pecks and chases him all day.

This clip was filmed back in January in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia.

Explore