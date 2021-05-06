This clingy Russian goose just won't leave her dog friend alone

Owners Vasily and Maria recently bought a goose called Stepa and introduced him to their dog, Tosha.

This clingy goose from Russia just won't leave his dog friend alone.

They were concerned about how Tosha might react to the new member of the family.

To their amazement, the trouble-maker of the two turned out to be the goose.

Stepa appears to be so eager to form a friendship with Tosha that he won't leave him alone for one second and pecks and chases him all day.

This clip was filmed back in January in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia.