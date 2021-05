Russia approves Sputnik's single-shot vaccine

Russia on May 06 approved Sputnik Light, the single-dose vaccine against COVID-19.

According to the information on Sputnik V's twitter handle, the single-dose vaccine has 79.4% overall efficacy against coronavirus, and is a "reliable pandemic fighter".

Sputnik V, which is approved in 64 countries with a total population of over 3.2 billion people, has already started arriving in India for emergency use.