COVID -19: People rush to the airport before international flights halt

Due to the surge in COVID cases and fatalities in Nepal, a cabinet meeting decided the closure of International Flights starting from Wednesday.

Serpentine lines were seen outside the terminal of International Airport.

On Wednesday, Tribhuwan International Airport remained packed with travelers before closure.

Police personnel were seen requesting people to maintain social distancing.

Nepal has announced to produce RT-PCR report before boarding the flight.