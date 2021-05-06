CM Kejriwal reviews newly installed oxygen plant at Delhi hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital on May 06 where an Oxygen Plant has been installed.

"This is a 330 litres Oxygen Plant.

This has the capacity to fill 50-60 cylinders daily.

If supplied through a pipeline, it can cater to 33 patients for 24 hours.

This will help the hospital.

This is a 200-bed hospital," CM told ANI.

Delhi has recorded 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours.