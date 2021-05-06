This group is on 'Mission Oxygen' to donate 6000 concentrators in India

In order to ease the burden on India's hospitals dealing with acute shortage of medical oxygen amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19, a group of people have set an aim to provide 6000 oxygen concentrators to COVID facilities across the country.
800 oxygen concentrators have been brought on a charter flight from Beijing to Delhi on May 06.
This is the first shipment of the 6000 devices that Democracy People Foundation in collaboration with a group of entrepreneurs has decided to donate across the country.
The first shipment will be delivered to hospitals in Delhi-NCR through funds collected under Mission Oxygen run by Democracy People Foundation along with 200 entrepreneurs.