Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 6, 2021

Top 20 Announced Games That Never Got Made

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 19:34s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Announced Games That Never Got Made
Top 20 Announced Games That Never Got Made

These video games had fans legitimately excited, only to end up breaking their hearts.

For this list, we’ll be counting down the sadly ever-expanding list of games that will never see the light of day.

These video games had fans legitimately excited, only to end up breaking their hearts.

For this list, we’ll be counting down the sadly ever-expanding list of games that will never see the light of day.

Our countdown includes “Donkey Kong Racing”, “Earthbound 64”, “Star Wars Battlefront III”, “Star Wars: 1313”, “Silent Hills” and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage