Restaurants, once laying off workers, now can't find enough to hire

As dining in the US ramps back up, restaurants are struggling to hire staff.
CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich speaks with one New York restaurant owner who says unemployment benefits are “creating a conflict of interest.”
As dining in the US ramps back up, restaurants are struggling to hire staff.
CNN’s Vanessa Yurkevich speaks with one New York restaurant owner who says unemployment benefits are “creating a conflict of interest.”
After a financially challenging year, it's especially hard for restaurant owners not to be able to take full advantage of the..