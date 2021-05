Kern's Kindness: Seniors MOVE!

STUDENTS HEADING OFF TO COLLEGE.AT 23ABC WE STRIVE TO COVER GOODPEOPLE MAKING ADIFFERENCE IN OUR COMMUNITY ANDGIVE A TRUE REFLECTION OFKERN COUNTY LFIE.AND IN TODAY'S KERN'S KINDNESS.23ABC'S KALLYNHOBMANN SHOWS US HOW A LOCALNONPROFIT IS MAKING SUREHIGH SCHOOL SENIORS STILL FEELSUPPORTED."KERN DANCE ALLIANCE IS ALLABOUT USING MOVEMENT AND DANCETO PROMOTE POSITIVITY IN KERNCOUNTY AND WE'RE RECOGNIZING ALLDIFFERENT TYPES OF GROUPS THATWEREGREATLY AFFECTED BY THEPANDEMIC."ONE OF THOSE GROUPS BEING HIGHSCHOOL SENIORS."THEY MISSED OUT ON SO MANYIN-PERSONEXPERIENCES THAT SO MANY OF USHAVE LOVED AND CHERISHED."KERN DANCE ALLIANCE PRESIDENTANDREA HANSENSAYS THE NONPROFIT WANTED TOHELP THOSE STUDENTSCELEBRATE THEIR GRADUATION.SO THEY CREATED "SENIORS MOVE.""WHICH IS A MONTAGE MUSIC VIDEOOF KERNCOUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SENIORSMOVING AND GROOVING ACROSS KERNCOUNTY."SENIORS ARE ASKED TO SEND INVIDEOS OF THEM WEARING SCHOOLSPIRIT.

DANCING HOWEVER..

ANDWHEREVER THEY'D LIKE.

TOTHE SONG "I LIVED" BY ONEREPUBLIC."WE KNOW THAT DANCING MAKES USFEEL GOOD.

WE DEFINITELY KNOWTHAT HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS LOVETODANCE.

THEY LOVE TIKTOK.

SO WEWANTED TO GIVE THEM THE CHANCETOBE HIGHLIGHTED IN THEIR COUNTY."AND YOU DON'T NEED TO BE ADANCER TO PARTICIPATE.HANSEN SAYS EVERYONE IS ASKED TOJOIN IN ON THE FUN"IT'S JUST AN OPPORTUNITY TOCELEBRATE THE CLASS OF 2021.WE'RE SO PROUD OF THEIR EFFORTS.THEY'REMAKING IT TO THE FINISH LINE INA YEAR THAT NOBODY EXPECTED."THE VIDEO MONTAGE WILL BERELEASED ON MAY 16.

AND HANSENSAYS THERE WILL BE A SPECIALMESSAGE FOR HIGH SCHOOLSENIORS ON THE FOX THEATERMARQUEE THAT DAY AS WELL.SUBMIT YOUR VIDEOS AT KERN DANCEDOT ORG BY MAY 9.AS PART OF OUR REBOUND SERIESWE'RE COMMITTED TO HELPING Y