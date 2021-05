‘If minister is not safe…’: Javadekar condemns attack on Muraleedharan in Bengal

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violence in the state.

Javadekar slammed TMC over the attack on Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

Earlier in the day, the minister’s convoy was attacked.

Muraleedharan alleged that his convoy was “attacked by TMC goons”.

Slamming Mamata over the violence, Javadekar alleged that the attack is a “conspiracy by Mamata Banerjee against BJP supporters”.

Watch the full video for more details.