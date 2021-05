Drink One for Dane benefit for ALS at Dutch Bros Coffee

LOOK OUT TOWARDS MODESTO ONTHIS BUSY THURSDAY MORNING AT8.13 YOU CAN GRAB YOURFAVORITE MORNING COFFEE LIKEALWAYS AND HELP LAST OF THEVISIT TO YOUR LOCAL DASHBROTHERS NEXT WEEK.

TRAVIS ASBROTHERS COFFEE HERE TO SPREADTHE WORD ABOUT THE DRINKS ONEFOR DANE BENEFIT FOR A LESSGOOD MORNING.

TRAVIS.

GOODMORNING, GOOD MORNING ANDTHANKS SO MUCH FOR BEING WITHUS TODAY I KNOW L S IS DEEPLYTOUCHED YOUR LIFE AND YOU'RETRYING TO TAKE SOMETHING THATIS JUST SO PEOPLE WHO ARESUFFERING FROM L S AND MAKE ATALK TO US ABOUT WHY THIS DAYIS SO IMPORTANT FOR YOU.WELL THIS IS SOMEBODY LOOKIT'S A WAY THAT WE MAKE IMPACTIN A SIGNIFICANT MANNER.450 SHOPS IN 11 STATES.TO.

INDIA FOR RESEARCH TO FINDCAUSE TO FIND CURE.

AND I GOTTO TELL YOU IT'S KIND OF AMIND BLOW FOR ME TO THINKABOUT FAR WE'VE COME A CLOSEWE ARE.

THE GOAL FOR THISYEAR'S 1.6 MILLION.

WHEN WEACHIEVE THAT GOAL WHICH ITHINK IS TOTALLY OUR GRASP.THAT THAT WILL PUT US OVER10 MILLION DOLLARS.COLLECTIVELY OVER 15 YEARS OFOF DOING DRINK.

ONE FOR NAMESO.

IT'S A MONUMENTAL YEARIT'S A MONUMENTAL NUMBER WEWANT TO WE WANT TO MAKE ANIMPACT TO FIND CAUSE FINDHERE.IT IS SUCH AN IMPORTANTHOW MUCH YOU'RE DOING FORK ISA LESS IS ONE OF THOSE WHERETHERE IS NO SOLUTION TO ATLEAST FOR RIGHT NOW BUT WE'REWORKING HARD TO GET THERE ANDTHAT'S SOMETHING THAT DASHBROTHERS WITH THAT MONEYYOU'RE REALLY GIVING THEM THEBOOST FOR THE RESEARCH RIGHT.WELL, NO DOUBT ABOUT ITTHERE'S MORE CLINICAL TRIALSOF EVER BEEN IN I THINK THEPEOPLE THAT HAVE DEDICATEDTHEIR LIVES TO RESEARCH ANDAND DOCTORS SCIENTIST PEOPLEFIGURE THIS WE'RE CLOSER THANEVER BEFORE.

BUT YOU KNOWWE'VE GOT TO WE'VE GOT A TIP.WE'VE GOT TO GET TO THISTIPPING POINT WHERE WE FIND TOTHE INFANT CARE, SO YOU KNOWEVERY DOLLAR OF SUN AND WEINTEND TO TO KEEP WITH THECREW SAID UNTIL WE GET THERE.SO WE HAVE DASHED BROTHERSALL OVER THE VALLEY HERE ISSACRAMENTO.

WHAT CAN WE DO TOHELP YOU OUT.WELL YOU KNOW ON MAY 14COME ONE COME ALL MANEVERYBODY COME DOWN FOR AGRAPHIC UP.

YOU KNOW IN EVERYONE OF THESE JOBS.

A PORTIONOF PROCEEDS GOES TO IN THE ADFIND CAUSE BY HERE IF YOUCAN'T COME TO ONE OF OURSELVESFOR ANY GIVEN REASON OPEN YOURLAPTOP.

THAT'S ROSE YOU CAN DOIT FROM YOUR FALL.

YOU KNOWJUST GO TO THE WEBSITE THAT'SSUPPOSED CALL AND GOING YOUKNOW EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS WECOLLECTIVELY TOGETHER.

IT'SIT'S SOMETHING WILL REALLYMAKE AN IMPACT AND INDRINK ONE FOR DANE ON MAY14TH HE GOT THE COPY RIGHTTHERE.

I LOVE IT I HAVE TOTELL YOU I'VE NEVER SEEN ADUTCH BROS US NOT PACKED OUTHERE SO HI HOPE YOU WILL BEYOUR CALL AND I JUST CAN'TWAIT TO SEE HOW THIS MONEY ISGOING REALLY IMPACT EVERYONEHAS A LAST AND HOW IT CANREALLY HELP THEM SO THANK YOUSO MUCH TRAVIS PORTSMOUTH FORTAKING A LOSS AND.REALLY MAKING IT A POSITIVEAPPRECIATE IT THANK YOU.ALTHOUGH LEVIN THANK U NSHARES.ALL RIGHT TAKE CARE AT TIMEWE HAVE NO, I MEAN POSE ASALWAYS JAM-PACKED COFFEEDRINKER SO LITTLE TIP FOR YOUIF YOU LIKE ME DON'T REALLYLIKE COFFEE.

YEAH, THEY'REFROZEN DRINKS THE WHITE ANGEL