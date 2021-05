Bank of England says UK to recover from Covid by end of year

The Bank of England says the British economy is on track for a strong bounce back, and is expected to have recovered from the Covid pandemic by the end of the year.

Governor Andrew Bailey explains the unemployment rate is expected to peak just under 5.5%, adding without the furlough scheme, it would have been an "intolerable" situation.

Report by Alibhaiz.

