UK baker's hanging Spider-Man cake catches millions of viewers in its web
This baker's stunning hanging Spider-Man cake has gained millions of views on TikTok.
Lara (@lara_cakeanything on TikTok), who is based in Walsall, filmed the process behind making the superhero cake of Spider-Man hanging upsidedown.
The impressive product has been viewed over 13 million times with watchers stunned at how the cake manages to stay upright.
"You are actually a wizard when it comes to cakes.
Absolutely unreal," one viewer said.
"This is the best thing I've ever seen!" another commented.