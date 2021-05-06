UK baker's hanging Spider-Man cake catches millions of viewers in its web

This baker's stunning hanging Spider-Man cake has gained millions of views on TikTok.

Lara (@lara_cakeanything on TikTok), who is based in Walsall, filmed the process behind making the superhero cake of Spider-Man hanging upsidedown.

The impressive product has been viewed over 13 million times with watchers stunned at how the cake manages to stay upright.

"You are actually a wizard when it comes to cakes.

Absolutely unreal," one viewer said.

"This is the best thing I've ever seen!" another commented.