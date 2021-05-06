3 Hotels To Build A Trip Around In 2021, From A Beach Retreat To Wine Country

- [Narrator] At Condé Nast Traveler,we know that a fabulousvacation starts and endsinside the right hotel.That is why every year we revealour Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List,a hyper-vetted and competitive selectionof the very best new hotelopenings from around the worldthat wow us for their sense of place,knockout food, and design travelers' dreamof channeling back home.Here, a beach retreat in Florida,a design-centric boutiquehotel in upstate New York,and a wine retreat in Californiaare three of our favoritesfrom this year's Hot List.[light happy music]We dig the low key, if upscale, vibesat this Palm Beach newcomer,which feels refreshingfor a section of Floridaknown for its grand resorts.The White Elephant sister propertyin Nantucket has been anicon of chic and breezyNew England summers, seemingly forever.And that familiar summertimefeeling is channeled herethrough the fantastic pool,and its Spanish-Mediterraneanrevival facadeof it's landmarked building.The white-on-white lobby issprinkled with original artworkand can feel like you've steppedinto the living room of a collector.Eclectic LoLa 41 is already making wavesamongst the Palm Beach foodie crowdfor dishes like salmon carpaccioand black grouper tacos.The bar is popular lateinto the night, too.The rooms here are huge consideringthe relative small size of the building,which is great for families.Those large couches foldout to queen-sized bedsand walk-in showers make upfor the absence of agood hotel soaking tub.One place you will find a clawfoot tub,as well as an all-day cafeserving artisanal breadsand a trove of thoughtfullycrafted furniture,is the design-centric Maker,North of New York City inthe trendy town of Hudson.Think of this boutique openingas a sophisticated townhouseyou trade for your own homefor a weekend in a second,all fireplaces, leather club chairs,and shelves and shelves of books.It's the kind of place you walk intoand then just never want to leave.The light-flooded restaurantis located in the atriumand has a grown up bistro-style menu,including a fabulous duck frite.And the next door bar is adream for a nightcap or two.What we love is thatnearly everything insidehas been custom made,and each of the 11 rooms is decoratedto a different personality,with pieces like wrought irondesks and jewel-toned throws.For something you won't findin your average townhouse,pop into the fragrance libraryand give yourself a spritzof the hotel's signature Maker scent,which nods to the owner's backgroundin the beauty industry.- Meanwhile on the West Coast,the Montage Healdsburg is as much aboutwhat's outside its large glass wallsas what's on the inside.In fact, those blow-your-mind viewsof Sonoma County wine country may,may upstage the pours of localCabernets and Chardonnaysfrom their three bars and restaurants.Speaking of, theFrench-inflected Hazel Hillis truly spectacular,especially when eatingand drinking at one oftheir outdoor tables.Do yourself a favor and give yourselfat least one afternoon toreset after wine tastingat the pool.Honestly, the barbecuedoysters served at poolsideHudson Springs are as gooda snack as any you're likelyto find in wine country.Guestrooms have loads ofnatural woods and stoneto bring the outside in just a little bit.Though, the warming fire pitson balconies are the spotto take in the views over the vineyards.And it's nice to know, too,that a fleet of bikes is at the readyshould you want to peddlearound the 258-acre resort,which we absolutely encourage.This year is all aboutgetting back out there.And these hotels on CondéNast Traveler's 2021 Hot Listare the kinds of places tobook whole vacations around.Brought to you by Capital One.What's in your wallet?