Besides testing and vaccination, focus is on health infra: Trinvandrum DC

Focus is on health infrastructure preparedness besides testing and vaccination, said Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa on May 06.

"Focus is on infrastructure preparedness besides testing and vaccination.

Oxygen war room set up 10 days ago.

Consumption and demand has increased, almost 2.5-3 times of what it used to be.

Lockdown can help us tide over current crisis," said DC Khosa.