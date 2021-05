With 42,464 new COVID cases, Kerala reports highest single-day spike

Kerala has reported 42,464 fresh COVID-19 infections on May 06, highest single-day spike so far, taking the state's active case tally to 3,90,906.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 5,628 as 63 more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Also, the total number of recoveries crossed 13,89,515 with 27,152 recovered today.