4-year-old falls into newly-dug 90-ft deep borewell in Rajasthan

A four-year-old boy fell into a newly-dug borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore on May 06.

The depth of the borewell is said to be 90 feet.

The incident took place in Lachhadi village of Sanchore town in Jalore where the toddler became a victim of the deep pit.

State Disaster Response Force along with police officials are on the spot to carry out the rescue work.

The kid was confirmed safe after authorities installed a camera inside the borewell to surveil the toddler.

The kid, who was playing near the well, tried to lift the temporary cover over it and got his leg slipped, leading to his fall in the pit.