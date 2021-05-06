No COVID norms as hundreds rush to Hyderabad market amid 2nd wave

Despite COVID protocols imposed in Telangana, the market near Charminar in capital Hyderabad saw a huge footfall of customers on May 06.

Social distancing norms were disappeared and many were seen without masks.

"There have been some violations in some parts of the city and we have been booking a lot of cases against such violators, especially in and around Charminar.

Since 20th April night, curfew is implemented in Hyderabad city and all over Telangana.

We have registered 698 cases for not wearing masks, 146 cases for not maintaining social distancing norms, 4 cases of large public gatherings, 253 cases of night curfew violation,' Additional DCP, South Zone Syed Rafeeq told ANI.