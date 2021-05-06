CT-Scans vs. RT-PCR vs. Rapid Antigen: Which test to go for and when

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued a new Covid-19 testing advisory on Tuesday that recommends using more rapid antigen tests in the wake of the massive surge in cases that has put huge pressure on India’s healthcare system.

ICMR has also suggested reducing RT-PCR tests to take the load off the existing laboratories.

CT-Scans vs.

RT-PCR vs.

Rapid Antigen: Which test to do and when.

Top Doctors Dr MS Kanwar (Apollo Hospital) & Dr Amit Thadani (Niramaya Hospital), join us to address your queries at 6pm.

Do start sending in your questions.