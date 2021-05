Eustice: Government ready to engage with France on fishing

Environment Secretary George Eustice says the government is pleased the "protest" between UK and French fishermen over fishing rights appears to be over.

He adds the government "stands ready to continue to engage" with the European Commission and France.

Report by Alibhaiz.

