Bengal violence: Union Minister V Muraleedharan visits Panchkhuri village

Union Minister for State for Parliamentrary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on May 06 visited the house of a BJP worker in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur and met the victims of the post-polls violence that has been reported in several parts of the state.

Muraleedharan's convoy was also attacked by locals when he was visiting the Panchkhuri village in the district today.

Muraleedharan blamed "TMC goons" for the attack.