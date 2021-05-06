Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety in Vogue’s New Video Series, Open Minded

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety in Vogue’s New Video Series, Open Minded Directed by: Posy Dixon DP: Kevin Hayden Camera Operators: Yuya Kudo, Zachary Rockwood and Sonja Tsypin Key Grip/Gaffer: Kurtis Myers Sound: Chris Omae Edited by: Victoria Mortati and Daniel Poler Color: Carlos Flores, Forager Sound: Paul Vitolins and Nick Cipriano, Bang Post Production: Marco Glinbizzi Series Title Montage: Chris Beckman Title Design: Jason Duzansky Visual and Audio Design: Natalia Stuyk Art Director, Set Design: Alexis Johnson Decorator: Christine DiStefano Styling: Danielle Levi Hair: Amanda Capomaccio Makeup: Mary Phillips Tailor: Bebe Aguirre Executive Producer: Marina Cukeric Producers: Naomi Nishi, NY and Jace Davis, LA Line Producers: Jen Santos and Jessica Schier Production Manager: Trina DeMattei Location Manager: Joe Burk Production Coordinators: Peter Brunette and Andressa Pelachi Associate Producers: Rachel Cantor, Stephanie D’agostini and Arielle Neblett Production Assistant: Josh Crowe Covid Supervisor: Carla Nora Vogue: Robert Semmer, VP Digital Video Programming and Development; Mark Guiducci, Creative Editorial Director; Sergio Kletnoy, Entertainment Director.